Two years, more than 1000 appearances and countless memories later, Colson Glover is getting ready to pass the musket to the next Mountaineer Mascot.
Mary Roush was named to the post earlier this month and will be the third woman and first freshman to ever serve as West Virginia University’s mascot.
"Every Mountaineer leaves their own unique mark in the position and it changes the position in a way," Glover said. "So every single year, that year goes by, the Mountaineer Mascot is a stronger and a more diversified position."
Glover’s tenure was fundamentally changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The biggest goal I had when I became the Mountaineer was to meet West Virginians, meet Mountaineer fans, meet the people of Mountaineer nation," he said. "And kind of in a global pandemic, that's difficult, and especially kind of when COVID first began, it was a challenge."
When he was named the Mountaineer, Glover had more than 200 in-person appearances scheduled for the summer of 2020.
"When COVID kind of hit, all those appearances were canceled, every single one of them. So I went from having a full schedule all summer to having literally nothing," he said.
Yet, like the rest of the world, Glover adapted and made appearances virtually.
"I still accomplished that goal over the summer of 2020, meeting people via virtual format," he said.
One of Glover’s favorite memories, though, was his first in-person appearance in the buckskins.
"The very first appearance I ever had, against Eastern Kentucky University, was my first in-person appearance,” Glover said. I'd had virtual appearances all summer. But I'd never actually been in the buckskins in person, around people until that game."
Due to COVID-19 protocols, there were only about 600 fans in the stadium at the time.
"It was just a surreal moment," Glover said. “Because you'd always dream as a kid of running out on the field with a team and in front of 60,000 fans and everyone cheering you on. And mine was much different than that.”