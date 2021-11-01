WVU has named ten finalists for the Mountaineers of Distinction award, formerly known as Mr. and Mrs. Mountaineer.
The award is for WVU seniors who demonstrate outstanding academic and extracurricular achievement. Finalists were interviewed last week by a selection panel.
The winners will be announced during the halftime at WVU vs. Oklahoma State football game Saturday, Nov. 6.
The finalists are:
- Ashley Eby
- Kayla Liptrap
- Elizabeth Satterfield
- Grant DuVall
- Sarah Snider
- Savannah Hays
- Madison Bowers
- Morgan Glass
- Myya Helm
- Sarah Smith