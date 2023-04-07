After a three-year period of inactivity, a WVU club is back to offer a community for LGBTQ+ students in STEM fields.
This club’s focus is on empowering LGBTQ+ and STEM students at WVU, through collaboration with the national network.
A general interest meeting for the WVU chapter of Out in STEM (oSTEM) was held this past February and the club has held two meetings since.
The meeting served as a resurgence for the club, which was relaunched by Riley Coulter, a sophomore biomedical engineering student and recently elected SGA student body member.
“I was just looking through Engage, looking for maybe a stem club or an LGBTQ+ club or something of that sort of nature, and I just stumbled upon oSTEM,” Coulter said.
According to oSTEM’s national page, the organization was founded in 2005 as a technical student society for the LGBTQ+ community. Now, it has more than 75 chapters around the world that help to celebrate the diversity of these communities and support inclusive environments for students.
The organization’s mission is to empower LGBTQ+ students in STEM to advocate for themselves in a way that allows them to achieve their goals academically, professionally and personally.
Coulter recently helped to revive the WVU chapter and now serves as oSTEM’s club president. According to Coulter, the last time the club was active was in 2019 before the pandemic.
“I was like, ‘Oh, this looks like a cool club. I'd love to be involved,’” Coulter said. “So I reached out and didn’t really get an answer from anybody…Then I reached out to the national chapter and asked if they had heard anything from WVU, and they were like, ‘No, not in a while.’”
Coulter decided to take things into her own hands and she began working with oSTEM’s national chapter, WVU and a few other interested students to get the club up and running again. The process of getting it back up and running was easy for Coulter as the official registration process had already been done previously.
Now the club is focused on increasing engagement and awareness for the club. Having started in the middle of the spring semester, Coulter said, it has been hard to advertise and get people engaged.
“LGBTQ+ activism is something I'm really passionate about in my personal life. So, I thought having a space for STEM majors, which is already a hard enough major, and then sometimes it can feel kind of isolating when you're also a member of the LGBTQ community in those spaces, [was important],” Coulter said.
According to Coulter, there are around five to 10 members who show up to meetings.
“Our first two meetings were more so trying to get people to show up basically, and talking about what they would like to see from the club,” said Coulter. “But it was really nice to hear because a lot of people were like, ‘I'm just so glad that this club exists, and like there's a space for us to hang out and feel comfortable.’ That was really rewarding for me to hear.”
Coulter hopes that in the fall WVU oSTEM can grow as a club and eventually find funds to participate in events being held nationally to network and fundraise.
“I hope that we can maybe work with some other clubs…and hopefully partner with them to do some bigger events. There's also a national conference through the oSTEM organization that I would love to be able to take some people to,” Coulter said.
For those interested in more information on WVU oSTEM they have a WVUEngage page and an Instagram page @wvuostem.