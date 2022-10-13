Lisa Hanselman had two children enrolled as students at WVU. Like many other parents, she had questions and concerns about her children moving away from home.
Now, as the director of the WVU Parents Club, Hanselman uses her experience to help families of new university students adjust to having a child away from home.
“I feel like I understand where these families are coming from and how they might be a little uneasy,” Hanselman said. “So, I just love jumping in and trying to make them feel better about things and telling them more about WVU and making them make sure that they know they've made the right decision.”
The Parents Club provides several services, including informational webinars, monthly emails, summer send-off events across hometowns in West Virginia for incoming freshmen and more.
There are also Facebook groups available for each graduating class where parents can ask questions and receive direct responses from club staff.
“It's pretty intimidating to go through the whole process, and if you don't have a good resource for information, you really feel lost,” Hanselman said. “And we don't want that for our families.”
She said many parents are appreciative of the services provided by the club.
“When we meet people during a visit to campus or orientation or something along those lines, we hear a lot from families in person about how our information is what has helped them kind of stay connected and keep their student on track while they're here,” Hanselman said.
The WVU Parents Club was established in 1995 as one of the five life initiatives of former WVU president David C. Hardesty Jr. Now, the club has over 20,000 members.
Membership is free and parents receive all of its benefits.
The Parents Club is currently preparing for one of its largest annual events: Fall Family Weekend.
“I usually like to say that when families come from move-in or a visit, the parents usually take the lead and they will show the students around and show the students maybe where they went to school or what they did or just discover everything together,” Hanselman said. “But during Fall Family Weekend, the students will take the lead.”
There will be various activities hosted by the club during the weekend, including a movie at the Mountainlair, a game of BINGO and a Q&A session with WVU President E. Gordon Gee.
Hanselman said one of the most important aspects of Fall Family Weekend is the opportunity for families to spend time with one another again.
“They can take their student out for a meal, buy them some more snacks for their room,” Hanselman said. “Just spend time together as a family, which they haven't been able to do. And I think everybody feels better at the end of the visit knowing that they've seen their student in a good place and been able to have some great family time together.”
For more information about the Mountaineer Parents Club, visit parentsclub.wvu.edu or the WVU Mountaineer Parents Club Facebook page.