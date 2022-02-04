When Sarah Morris was doing her Ph.D work at the University of Maryland, there was a soccer game against WVU and she heard “Country Roads” playing from the field. As the music played, she began to tear up.
It is not uncommon for this to happen to West Virginians when they hear the song away from home.
Morris, an assistant professor in the English department at WVU, was inspired to research the song when she realized she was not alone in this experience.
"Country Roads" can be heard across campus, at weddings and even at funerals.
In her research, Morris interviewed the original songwriters of “Country Roads” Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert, as well as other West Virginian musicians and scholars who study Appalachian identity.
She traveled to Charleston, observed how the song was addressed in the media and studied its significance as the state’s song. She also conducted a survey asking people where they have heard the song and how it was used.
Morris explained that “Country Roads” is like no other song in terms of the meaning it carries.
“I kind of think that 'Country Roads' is a singular phenomenon in this way,” she said. “Like there are certainly songs that are resonant for people in places. Right? Like people love the song 'Sweet Home Alabama,' but you wouldn't hear it at your uncle's funeral. Or people love 'New York, New York,' but it wouldn’t be used at a football game in the same way,”
Morris pointed out that “Country Roads” has even been used to combat negative stereotypes about West Virginia.
“When we're in this cultural environment, that says a lot of very awful things about West Virginians, we can use 'Country Roads' as an answer to some of those really terrible stereotypes.”
Morris explained that she once saw a group of students singing the song while surrounding a speaker in WVU’s Free Speech Zone.
“There was someone in the free speech area, kind of standing on that little wall, who had a really divisive message was saying some really hateful things and I couldn't hear what he was saying, because the students gathered in front of him were singing 'Country Roads,'" she said.
Morris also noted that the significance of the song isn’t only relevant for people local to West Virginia, but also for people around the world.
“We see artists like Toots and the Maytals, who sing about almost heaven, West Jamaica. So there are all these artists all over the world who have taken it up as their own. And, and so I think something that I love about it is that flexibility that it's about home no matter where your home is.”
Morris said there have been hundreds of versions of the song from other countries around the world.
Morris also noted a rise in online use of the song at the beginning of the pandemic.
“There was an uptick in YouTube videos using 'Country Roads' at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, for example. So COVID-19 I think it had people looking at songs that made them feel comforted.”
As Morris continues her research she is also writing a book about the song titled, Transformation, Translation, and Complication: Analyzing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”