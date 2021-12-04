Surprise! WinterFest at WVU is a great opportunity for students to get a break from the stress of finals and hang out with friends on campus. This event will be taking place until Dec. 10.
“We set things up over break for students to come back to a winter celebration surprise," said Joel Brown, director of brand experience at WVU.
Located on the Campus Recreation fields behind the Rec Center, Winterfest offers a synthetic ice skating rink, a 15 foot snow globe for photo opportunities, snacks like hot chocolate, twinkling LED lights and other vendor pop ups throughout the event.
Reserve your spot for WinterFest! ❄️Stop by the Evansdale Rec Fields for ice skating, photos in a giant snow globe, food, and giveaways! This event is open until Dec. 10. Register ➡️ https://t.co/xUWlf17mjH pic.twitter.com/Q4oZ2imhkB— WVU Student Life (@WVUStudentLife) December 2, 2021
WVU students and the rest of the Morgantown community have free admittance although there is an option for donations at the event. All proceeds are going to Pantry Plus More, or the Ronald McDonald House. Community members have their choice of charity upon donation.
As WinterFest has never been done at WVU before, Refresh WVU is looking to create an outside celebration for students and the community before everyone returns home for the holidays.
Participation in the event has proven to be a success, with over 500 signing up over the weekend of Dec. 3-5.
“In the beginning it was a slow start, but the more people found out about it, attendance really started to pick up,” Brown said.
Most people came for the skating rink, for registration is simple through the WVU Refresh website.
Students can choose an allotted time, fill out a waver, and that's it! The skate rentals are also free, there really was no extra costs to come have fun at WinterFest.
During the weekend of Dec. 3-5, Mcdonalds will host a giveaway activity with a variety of food trucks available for participants. Giveaways also include WinterFest scarves and hats.
As this is the first of its kind at WVU, Brown is hopeful that this will become a tradition.
“Looking off of attendance numbers and logistics, we hope that something like this can happen every year...maybe not exactly like this, but something similar,”
Another perk of WinterFest is that any WVU employee can sign up and work, providing an opportunity for student workers to get some extra cash before the Holidays.
If interested in reading more about the event, visit WVU Refresh’s website.