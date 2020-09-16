Students interested in learning new tips and tricks in the kitchen are invited to attend upcoming online cooking classes hosted by WVU Refresh.
In addition to learning more about cooking, Joel Brown, WVU Refresh brand experience director, said the classes will hopefully build a sense of community among students, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re all from different walks of life, communities and upbringings,” Brown said. “But that shared environment of cooking brings us all together.”
The cooking class series, “Dish with Lish,” will consist of four classes hosted on Zoom.
Professional chef Lish Steiling, former vice president of culinary operations and production for Giada De Laurentiis, will be helping with the series.
Recipes taught in the classes will include a variety of ingredients and skills, all intended to help students feel more confident in the kitchen.
“A lot of these are starting point recipes, or basis recipes, that you can take from,” Brown said.
The first class will be held on Sept. 29 and will focus on residence hall cooking with a Pad Thai microwave meal. The class will be limited to 300 participants.
Future classes will include “date night” meals for two, such as pasta or sautéed chicken thighs with chickpeas. Another residence hall-themed class will include charcuterie boards.
“These recipes are a great framework to learn how to make yourself something at home,” Brown said. “Something you can feel good about, and also show off to your friends and family.”
All ingredients for the recipes will be supplied through partnerships with Kroger, Coca Cola and WVU dining services. These ingredients will be provided to participating students for free.
“We’re going to give students those ingredients so they can put that recipe together,” Brown said. “And then hopefully they will have a basis with those ingredients to make multiple versions of that recipe.”
No experience will be required to participate, and all students are welcome to sign up for the classes.
“We may all fail at julienning a carrot, but we’ll all be failing and laughing together,” Brown said.
Students who are interested in participating should watch for sign-ups on the WVU Refresh website. Supplies will be available for pick-up from the WVU Refresh pop up shop beside the Mountainlair on the downtown campus.