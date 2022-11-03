The Residence Hall Association (RHA) at WVU is part of a national collegiate organization that helps to make residence life a well-rounded experience for students.
“It is one of the largest student-led organizations, if not the largest, nationally,” said Emily Rexroad, the vice president of the association. “There is just a lot of respect for it.”
The WVU Residence Hall Association focuses on promoting advocacy, philanthropy and programming. The association strives to create a community to navigate college experiences together.
“The purpose of the residence hall association is to provide students with an opportunity to have their voices heard,” Rhiannon Kristen, the president of the association, said.
A student does not have to hold a leadership position to get involved. Association membership can provide the opportunity to network with other students and housing administrators.
While it is not a requirement for membership, there are a lot of leadership opportunities provided, which allows for personal development within the university community.
“RHA provides the opportunity to take living in the residence into your own hands and make it a better experience for yourself,” Lily Wagner, the secretary of the association, said.
Each residence hall has its community council. Students get elected for their positions on the executive board.
Representatives of each council come together to put forth initiatives.
“Every community council has the opportunity to fund program proposals. RHA pretty much funds their programs,” Rexroad said.
The predominant focus of these initiatives is advocacy and philanthropy through special events.
“We have a suitemates Olympics happening soon with the Honors Hall and they advocate for change,” Kristen said. “And then philanthropy – the Lincoln Hall is doing a game in which in order to come to the game night, you have to donate a non-perishable item.”
The residence hall association is currently working on developing a board of members for philanthropic actions. This committee would focus on raising funds for a particular cause.
Other association initiatives have to do with basic alterations to the resident halls. This allows students to lead a comfortable life on campus and gives them the ability to raise concerns about their day-to-day issues.
“Because the study lounges (at Boreman Hall) had the washers and dryers in them, so going into the study lounge, it was very difficult to want to work in there because it was constructively humid,” Kristen said. “When I was a president of the community council at Boreman Hall, I advocated and signed petitions to put up air conditioning in our study lounges.”
For more information about the residence hall association, visit rha.wvu.edu or @rha_wvu on Instagram.