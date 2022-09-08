West Virginia University's Experimental Rocketry club is blasting off for the semester.
As a student-led organization in the mechanical and aerospace engineering department, the rocketry club enjoys all things physics, propulsion and rockets.
Education is heavily emphasized as students work to mentor others on both the hobby and science of building high-powered rockets.
Displaying both fun and functionality through intricate designs that reach new heights, the rockets can carry certain payloads and display any sort of rocket science accurately.
“High power rocketry is essentially the same idea as little kid rockets that a lot of people build, when they're young but just much bigger,” senior mechanical and aerospace engineering student and rocketry club officer Charley Howard said.
KANSAS LAUNCH 🚀 The team went to Kansas to launch our own Mountain Mama!! This rocket was designed to reach 30k ft, and our data showed we reached 29,840ft 🤩 this is a MAJOR success for our club! pic.twitter.com/XLcfUWvpK2— WVU Rocketry (@WVURocketry) April 2, 2021
In addition to providing opportunities to learn about and build high powered rockets, members of WVU’s rocketry club also get to travel for a national competition.
Each summer the club treks out to New Mexico by car to compete in the Spaceport America Cup. Leading up to the competition, members spend countless meetings designing and testing their student developed rockets.
This event is attended by many U.S. teams along with many others from all over the globe. In 2022, there were 22 total international teams present.
The overall competition is structured around rockets reaching two specific heights — 10K and 30K feet.
Rockets fall into two categories: either bought commercially off the shelf or student researched and developed. Because WVU’s experimental rocketry club is a student-led and researched rocketry team, their rockets fall into the second category.
“I always clarify, it's not necessarily a ‘how high can you go’ challenge, it's a 'how accurately can you build a rocket to meet this altitude specification,'” Howard said, emphasizing the importance of the science behind the rockets.
He said this makes the club’s unique student-run environment that much more impressive.
This year, the experimental rocketry club was able to win first place in the “30K Solid Rocket-Student Research and Developed Components,” second place in the Payload Competition and third place out of 149 overall teams in the Spaceport America Cup — taking the club to a new stratosphere of achievement.
Howard said this competition was not only a place to show off their student developed rockets, it was also a great networking opportunity to meet others interested in aerospace engineering.
While the WVU Experimental Rocketry Club is mostly centered around rocketry and led by mechanical and aerospace engineering students, anyone interested in the science or hobby of high power rocketry is encouraged to get involved.
Any current or full time graduate or undergraduate student can join the club if interested. Dues are $20 each academic year and at least one hour of volunteer work must be completed by all members each year.
For more information about the experimental rocketry club, go to @wvurocketry on Instagram or reach out to the club on WVU Engage.