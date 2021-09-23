Conner Rush, a computer science student at WVU, is releasing his second album ‘The Colossus Is Coming’ on Nov. 5. This album will be accompanied by a short video game developed by Rush.
Rush described the game as a 10 to 15 minute art piece that tells the story in the album.
“They tell the same narrative, which revolves around a person running from something,” he said. “And that's detailed in the tape interludes on the album.”
Rush described the setting of the game.
“You are a voiceless, nameless protagonist in this weird, surreal forest. You're surrounded by rock formations, so you're trapped in this little area. There are weird marble statues and clocks and weird stuff.”
The object of the game is to find a series of cassette tapes and play them. When a tape is played the environment shifts and the next tape appears.
Each of the tapes is on the album. They contain lyrics that detail anxiety and dread, a panic felt by the protagonist.
“The game is more of like a visual representation of those things,” Rush explained. “The music is actually very not present in the game. It’s very much an extension, not so much an integral part.”
Rush has been developing games for years. In eighth grade, he produced his first videogame ‘Into the Unknown.’
“That one I made in like two months,” he said, “It was a very small, not good game. But ‘Welcome to the Dreamscape’ was like over two years.”
Just over a year ago, Rush developed and produced the soundtrack for his game, ‘Summerland.’
“I set attainable goals,” he said. “And it took me about a year and a half to two years.”
Rush hopes to turn game development and music production into a career.
“It is what I’ve loved doing for years,” he said.
Though with a passion for something as creative as game development, there is a lingering fear of letting a hobby become a chore.
“My only concern is that it will become a job,” Rush said. “Which I’m trying to steer clear of, I think my ideal is that I can work independently in either music or game development.”
Rush ultimately hopes his games will become popular enough for him to work independently
“I’d love to be able to solo, make my own games, publish them and release them, then be able to have income from that and just keep doing that,” he said.
Rush scores and produces sound for all his games himself. For him, it is easier to do sound production for games than it is to create music for his own enjoyment.
“When I do soundtrack and scoring work, I find it so much easier,” he said. “I get a vibe for the scene, figure out what emotions are being played with and determine, ‘Do I need music here? Is it better silent?’”
Rush described his scoring work as “ambient, very drony, spacious sounds.”
According to Rush, album writing is much harder.
“Writing an album just for myself that isn’t scoring is a lot harder for me,” he said. “I have to let the music stand on its own. It's not there to support anything, it is the thing.”
Developing a song, aside from the production, takes Rush a few months. “That’s why my albums are so short,” he said.
Rush’s new album will have eight songs, excluding interludes.
For Rush, lyrics are the easiest part of album production.
“My lyrics, I will spend maybe two weeks on the whole record. So that’s like, a fourth of a week per song,” Rush mentions “And most of the lyrics, I’m ashamed to say on the album, are first and final drafts.”
Rather than focusing on the lyrics Rush concentrates on production and music.
“I spend a lot of time doing the production because I want that emotion to be conveyed in the song itself. Not just supporting some visual aspect,” Rush said.
Rush has many helping hands when it comes to his projects.
When composing pieces, Rush writes simple parts which are played and recorded on percussion by WVU music student Jonah Henthorne.
“I want to keep a consistent style throughout a record, but if I’m going to be doing a new project, I like to switch things up,” Rush said.
Rush is also working with two Los Angeles-based groups, Transviolet and Sleeping Lion.
Rush began working with Sleeping Lion after his game ‘Summerland’ was discussed on Talking Lion, a podcast hosted by the band.
“I became friends with the members of Sleeping Lion. Noah Longworth McGuire and Nate Flaks. Both of them appear on the album in some capacity,” Rush said.
Transviolet member, Michael Panek, is the mastering engineer for Rush’s record.
“I’m incredibly honored to have people of that caliber, like, want to work with me,” Rush said.
Working on this album has taught Rush to embrace imperfection.
“Because I’m such a perfectionist, I’m like, wait, I don’t have to be having these perfect songs. I can embrace imperfection and chaos,” he says “And there’s a lot more risks. I have guitar parts that are just like me making noise..I would never have done that on the first album.”
The album will be released on Bandcamp, SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple Music under the name ‘Auric Echoes.’ More information about the album can be found on Rush’s Instagram @auricechoes.