The world welcomed many new trends during these past few years of the pandemic. Squishmallows, one such craze, took TikTok by storm during the early months of 2021.
Squishmallows can be described as super soft, cute and cuddly plush toys that come in a variety of looks and sizes. They are essentially Beanie Babies for Gen Z.
Leah Swift, a freshman at WVU, is the ‘dorm room Squishmallow collector’ that some may recognize around campus.
For her, Squishmallow collecting started in October 2020.
“I started seeing videos on my ‘For You’ page on TikTok about Squishmallows,” said Swift, “I saw that they're being sold at places like Five Below and stuff like that. I went to Five Below, and I found my first Squishmallow. I kept seeing more and more videos, and more and more stuff on TikTok.”
This early influx of videos on TikTok not only brought Squishmallows into the limelight, but also helped to inform collectors on what new stuffed animals were out there.
“So, whenever I would go out and I would see one, I would just buy it if I saw it. Even if I didn't really like it,” said Swift.
Those serious about their Squishmallow collection often stay up to date on the current available market of plushies and often will buy whatever they can get their hands on.
“I would know the names, the release dates, you know, the prices, it was an addiction,” said Swift.
Oftentimes Squishmallows, more so the rare ones, will accrue value as years pass and they are no longer sold. Much like any other collectible item.
One of Swift’s favorite Squishmallows has a much higher resale value then when she first bought it.
“I paid $20 for it, retail, when I found it in the store in January of 2021. And it's now worth $250 If I were to resell it. So, I don't want anything to happen to it,” said Swift.
Many Squishmallow TikTokers claim to fame are ‘Squishmallow hauls.’ Swift has a similar story.
“So that I started making videos just like random. You know, I went to the store today, this is what I found,” said Swift, “About April 2021, I had one video that just kind of blew. I don't know why it just did. Every video I made after that got more views than the one before. Then before I knew it, I had almost 400,000 followers, and like 150 stuffed animals in my room.”
This explosive growth of her account lead to Swift’s ability to join the creator fund and has elicited offers for paid sponsorships. While her account now serves as a source of income, it has placed some stress on herself and her hobby.
“Now with school, I upload maybe three times a week, like filming videos, editing them, coming up with concepts for videos, making time in my day to film them. And you know, I get comments all the time. Like ‘Why aren't you as active as you used to be’, you know, like, ‘We miss your videos’, and I'm like, ‘I'm a full-time college student’,” said Swift.
Swift’s TikTok account, @leahswift, currently has 373.3K followers.
“So it's definitely more stressful for me than it used to be. But I still love doing it or I would just stop completely, but I don't think I'll ever be able to stop completely.”
Her love of Squishmallow collecting is more so rooted in comfort and the thrill of it all.
“I think it's just a comfort thing, or just, you know, the hunting for them, like the idea of being able to collect as many as you can,” said Swift, “it keeps me occupied keeps me sane, sometimes, like in school to come home and like I'm just surrounded by these, it's comforting.”