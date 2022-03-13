Mirage Magazine, a campus fashion magazine run by WVU students, put on its second fashion show this week as a creative outlet and fundraiser for the club. The group could not have the event in recent years due to the pandemic and plans to make it an annual occasion.
“We put it together because it’s really fun for us, allows us to be creative and offers a space for others to share and experience that creativity,” Kasey Lettrich, Mirage’s president, said. “We’ve met so many great designers while putting together the magazine and we want to give those designers an opportunity to show their work in a fashion show setting.”
This was the first Mirage fashion show since one right before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mirage raised money with a $5 admission fee. The group wants to travel to New York City and meet with fashion brands which they have not been able to since the beginning of the pandemic.
This year’s show included models in clothing from three West Virginia shops: Mountain State Thrifts, Gallery 304 and Morgania. Mirage also asked audience members and magazine staffers to dress to impress and follow the “space cowboy” theme.
Lettrich said the theme of this year’s fashion show was inspired by this semester’s magazine.
“We took the theme of this semester’s magazine (still a secret) and made it a little bit more glamorous, wild, and fun to create the ‘space cowboy’ theme,” said Lettrich.
While the fashion show and the post-show pop-up shop flowed seamlessly, planning the event was a rather lengthy process for the student organization.
“We start a few months in advance with getting the space for the fashion show, walking through it and dealing with the technical side of things,” Lettrich said. “From there we start reaching out to designers and models. We make the graphics, the runway, find a makeup artist and photographer and figure out all of the little details a few weeks before the show.”
The pop-up shop included clothing from the three shops featured during the show.
“If we were going to showcase these designers, why not allow people to shop from these designers after the show? We wanted to create exposure for the designers while also making them completely accessible to the audience,” said Lettrich.
Mirage’s Black Lives Matter issue from summer 2020 was on each audience member’s chair.
“Hardly anyone from Mirage actually wrote anything for that zine. When we came up with the idea for the zine, we opened it up to anyone we knew in West Virginia who wanted to share their stories,” Lettrich said.
“So the zine is simply a compilation of stories from people of color in West Virginia who wanted a space where they could truly be heard. In all the years that I’ve been with Mirage, the BLM zine is the project that I am most proud of.”
You can view the Black Lives Matter issue online here.
Lettrich encouraged students to get involved with Mirage Magazine.
“I just want people to know that Mirage is a place for anyone and everyone where people have free reign on creativity,” she said. “It’s a platform for sharing stories and art for anyone who wishes to do so. The fashion show is a physical representation of that creativity and it’s a really fun experience for everyone involved,” said Lettrich.
Mirage’s next fashion show will be in March 2023 and the next issue of the magazine will be released on April 27.
All Mirage issues can be found online.