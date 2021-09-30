35mm: A Musical Exhibition will have its first showing Thursday, Sept. 30 in the Museum Education Center ballroom. The dates for the show are Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 2:00 p.m.
This will be the first time since Spring 2020 that the School of Theatre and Dance is putting on a live, in-person and fully indoor show.
“Just, in general, to come see the show is exciting, just because we haven't been able to be in person for so long,” said Becca Hyde, co-director and co-choreographer for the show. “And there's something about theater, like movies and books we read, and we watch all of these things because we like seeing and telling stories as human beings and we like connecting with other human beings.”
Last year, most shows were online. If shows did have audiences, confines were set so that only family and friends could attend.
Sunny Rawlinson, the stage manager for 35mm, described how the show is put together.
“It's kind of a weird show, not something super traditional. It’s a song cycle, so all of the songs are based on a different 35-millimeter photograph,” said Rawlinson.
Each photograph has its own song and story. The only thing connecting these pictures is the idea that a photograph has the ability to stop time.
“They all show you how you can stop time by taking a photograph and experience a moment and not what happens after that moment,” Rawlinson said.
Despite each photograph and story being unique, there is some flow among them. Certain choreography is used more than once and lines may seem familiar. Hyde explained that the audience will be able to recognize “little remnants” as various elements return throughout the show.
Each show will have an audience member limit of 70 people. Out of respect for WVU’s indoor mandate as well as the students and performers of the School of Theatre and Dance, masks are required.
“We will be getting tested three times a week which then allows us to be in the space without masks for the performance,” said Rawlinson. They explained this will help the overall experience of the performance by preventing issues like “muddled voices.”
When they are not on stage the members of this ensemble will sit masked in the crowd.
Tickets for 35 mm: A Musical Exhibition are available in the box office at the Creative Arts Center or online at : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/35mm-a-musical-exhibition-tickets-171411354977