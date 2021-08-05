This year West Virginia University is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Student Recreation Center.
On Aug. 17 Campus Recreation, Housing and Residence Life and the University’s Welcoming Committee are working to hold two events in honor of the anniversary.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a celebration with President E. Gordon Gee and WVU’s 2020-21 Mountaineer Colson Glover, including a demo of the new fitness court.
This event, which will be held at Towers, will celebrate both the Rec Center’s anniversary and the opening of the new National Fitness Campaign (NFC) fitness court.
The new fitness court is located on the old volleyball court next to Towers. The court will be an outdoor workout location where people can follow workouts using NFC’s Fitness Court App or workout on their own.
The second part of the day will include an outdoor celebration of the Rec Center’s anniversary complete with music and food trucks. This event will be held from 3 to 9 p.m.
“Our kind of mindset here is we just want students to kind of come and celebrate with us and it's not anything super formal that we're going to be programming, but we just want them to have fun,” said Chris Schmoldt, Associate Director of Campus Recreation.
The Student Recreation Center, located at 2001 Rec Center Drive on the Evansdale Campus, is home to the aquatic center, seven basketball courts, a rockwall and more.
Before the Rec Center was built in 2001, Stansbury Hall served as a workout space as well as a home for open recreation, intramural sports and club sports, Schmoldt explained. E Moore Hall and the Natatorium were also open for swimming.
“Recreation as a whole existed, but certainly we didn't have like a flagship facility,” Schmoldt said.
Schmoldt also discussed the advantage of size and space of the Rec Center.
“I think it serves our students really well, because I think that is one area where a lot of schools struggle,” Schmoldt said. “But we've always maintained plenty of space for open rec for programming, and never really have too many issues,”
After over a year of being used for COVID-19 testing, the Rec Center reopened for the first time this summer. Since June 20 the Rec Center has operated at 100% capacity.
Schmoldt explained that COVID-19 testing is also still available in Room B at the Rec Center.
More information about the Rec Center is available on the Campus Recreation website, and information about COVID-19 testing can be found on the Return to Campus website.