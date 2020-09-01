For the 24th year in a row, WVU has hosted WVUp All Night free of charge to its students, and the crowds are still large — even during a pandemic.
“On a regular weekend, pre-COVID-19, we would see about 2,500 students,” said Kristie Stewart-Gale, marketing and advertising manager for WVU Arts and Entertainment. “Our first weekend was last weekend, and of course we didn’t have everyone back on campus, but we served approximately 1,800 students.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medium-sized, in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart and have attendees coming from outside the local area are considered ‘higher risk.’
According to Stewart-Gale, WVU had designed the event to mitigate this risk.
“Those 1,800 people weren’t just in the Mountainlair,” Stewart-Gale said. “They weren’t there at the same time; that’s across that five-hour period. A lot of those are online, a lot of them are at Evansdale and if you’re in the building and you’re watching what’s happening, that’s not 1,800 people sitting down together doing something; that’s 1,800 people passing through the building.”
Stewart-Gale said that keeping the crowds low as people pass through the Mountainlair is not the responsibility of WVUp All Night, but rather the Mountainlair itself.
“We, as a unit, don’t control the limit on folks in the building. We [WVUp All Night] are controlling limits on our spaces, where our events are,” she said. “If you’re looking at the reservations, you’ll notice, for instance, the crafts — you can only have 25 people per hour, so you have to make that reservation.”
University President E. Gordon Gee, who attended WVUp All Night last weekend, said he has no COVID-19 fears for himself, despite being in a higher-risk age group.
“We have planned for it [WVUp All Night], and I’m sort of doing the same thing for myself,” Gee told the Daily Athenaeum. “I’m keeping myself socially distanced, you know. I’m wearing my mask, but I have a lot of faith in our students.”