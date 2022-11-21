WVU’s Mountaineer mascot is the winner of the award for “Best College Live Human Program,” in the 2022 National Mascot Hall of Fame awards.
“Our Mountaineer is one like none other because across the country most of the mascots are characters and they don't speak and you don't see their face,” Sonja Wilson, senior advisor of the Mountaineer Mascot Program, said in an interview last month.
This year was the first time the Mascot Hall of Fame held these awards. All mascots were nominated by fans and winners were determined based on fan votes.
Winners were announced on Sunday, Nov. 20.
During the announcement of the winners, Al Spajer, the Mascot Hall of Fame’s director of community engagement, said the decision was made in response to community feedback to their strict induction process.
“Each year we’ve heard back from fans asking why their favorite mascot wasn’t even nominated or inducted and while we do have a very strict criteria for induction, we knew that with a community as large and diverse as we have, we could be doing a lot more to help recognize and celebrate mascots at all levels,” he said.
During the same announcement, the National Mascot Hall of Fame’s director of business development and community engagement, Paige Grabinski said that this year’s awards had just under half a million votes submitted.
To find out more about the award including winners in other categories visit the National Mascot Hall of Fame’s website.