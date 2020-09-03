WVU’s planetarium is exploring the virtual galaxy this fall semester.
For more than 30 years, the planetarium has been hosting in-person shows for all of Morgantown and University students. Now, due the COVID-19, the planetarium decided it was best to display the shows virtually.
Jessica Sydnor and Evan Lewis, both graduate assistants at the planetarium, said there have been issues moving to the new format.
“We have had to kind of drastically change our shows just because everything that we show in-person is made for our dome, which is curved, and so showing any of that kind of stuff through Zoom would be on a flat screen, and a lot of it does not translate well,” Sydnor said. “The company that actually has and makes the full-dome movies for us sent us several of those movies in flat screen versions.”
The planetarium currently has a couple shows up already, and is finalizing its fall schedule.
“We alternate between more family-friendly shows that are geared towards kids like elementary school age, and more intermediate fan shows that are geared towards middle school and high school age,” Lewis said.
“We are in the works of pinpointing exact Fridays of when our specific grad students will give their specific talks, but we are doing shows every single Friday at 6:30 p.m.,” Syndor said.
And to view a show, attendees must sign-up.
“We just kind of set up the Zoom meetings in advance on our accounts and then because of the university rules, there’s a specific way they have to have registration beforehand, but on our website, which is just ‘planetarium.wvu.edu,’ we have links to register for all of those meetings,” Lewis said. “Once people register, they just get an email with the link to the Zoom meeting, and they are just able to hop on.”
Sydnor and Lewis also touched on how effective these virtual shows have become.
“Doing these virtual shows has actually allowed us to reach more people than we normally do,” Sydnor said. “We’ve even had people from Brazil and India tune in to our virtual shows, so we are reaching a lot more people, which is fantastic.”