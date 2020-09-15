Many people struggle to find the motivation to stay active even under normal circumstances. Now, after over half a year of being asked, or in some cases required to stay inside, what has changed?
A study conducted by personal health company Withings found that residents of New York City, Boston, and San Francisco walked at least 19% less during lockdown. Despite this, the study shows that walking less did not lead to a nationwide weight gain.
It was found that many people were able to keep their weight down through various forms of exercise. Specifically, yoga participation increased by 42%, hiking by 34%, and indoor cycling by 19%.
In fact, out of the two million Americans studied, only 37% gained more than a single pound. The average weight increase in the U.S. was only .21 pounds, or roughly two golf balls.
Freshman Air Force ROTC member Adam Miller got mixed results from his time in quarantine. Towards the beginning he gained nearly six pounds but quickly realized that he was on a slippery slope. “I took a step back as soon as quarantine started, took a look at my schedule, and I realized that needed to change things in some areas and get more disciplined.”
Fellow freshman Lily Steirer had a polar opposite reaction to the lockdown. “I went from working out every other day to not working out at all,” said Steirer. Despite being less active she experienced a weight drop of 15 pounds in six months.
Some people even started to use the term “quarantine 15” to describe when the scales tip the other direction 15 pounds. A July survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nutrisystem reported that 75% of the 2,000 respondents gained up to 16 pounds.
Another interesting phenomenon influential to weight was the astronomical rise of home cooking. During the month of March, King Arthur Flour saw their sales skyrocket by 2,000 percent. Yeast sales a smaller but still massive increase of 400% in total sales.
Many studies attributed this sharp increase to the nature of baking being a helpful stress reliever. During a time in which people felt as if they were losing control over their lives, baking put the power and flour back in their hands.