Homecoming banners dropped Monday at noon as part of a decades long tradition for Greek Life at WVU.
This year, banners were judged based on originality, clarity, aesthetics, craftsmanship and adherence to directions. Each team's banner was judged by over 50 higher education professionals from across the nation via Google Form.
Voting for banners began Monday evening on the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership's Instagram page. Pictures of all the banners were posted and followers were encouraged to vote for their favorite on the CFVL's Instagram story.
The 2010's team (Monsters University) won third place, the 60's team (101 Dalmatians) won second place and the today's team banner (Scooby Doo) won first place.