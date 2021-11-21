The No. 22 West Virginia women’s basketball team finished its three-game series at home on Sunday, defeating the Radford Highlanders 83-31.
West Virginia (3-0) was able to score at will and dominate the rebounding battle on Sunday to secure its victory. The Mountaineers outrebounded the Highlanders 43-28, and shot 30-of-64 (46.9%) from the field.
Radford (1-3) also had 32 turnovers against the Mountaineers, leading to 34 points for WVU off of those mistakes.
West Virginia dominated in the paint to start the game, running out to a 9-0 lead. Forward Esmery Martinez led the way with five points as well as four points from forward Kari Niblack.
Radford fought back with five points and a three pointer from guard Destinee Marshall, but the gap grew to 18 points to finish the first period.
Martinez and the Mountaineers continued to pull away, with her adding on 4 points to her 12-point total, along with forward Ari Gray adding on seven points in her first action of the afternoon.
As the lead dragged out to 28 before half, Radford was able to get the ball rolling with Marshall adding on six points to her 11-point total and guard Ashley Tudor scoring four points and grabbing a rebound.
WVU guard KK Deans jumped out of the gate quickly in the second half, adding on a quick eight points and a steal to extend West Virginia’s lead to 44 points.
The contest continued to be lopsided in the Mountaineers’ favor in the final period, but Radford got three points and a rebound from Tudor to finish out strong.
West Virginia guard Jasmine Carson also scored six in the final period, with the Mountaineers outscoring the Highlanders 12-5 to finish the game.
Deans ended up being WVU’s leading scorer with 16 points and a perfect 6-6 shooting percentage from the line.
Martinez also contributed 12 points with a team-high seven rebounds and three assists.
The leading scorer for Radford was Marshall with 11 points and two rebounds, with Tudor coming up close behind with eight points and five rebounds.
For West Virginia, its next game will be against the Purdue Boilermakers in the St. Pete Showcase on Thursday. The game is set to tip off at 5 p.m.