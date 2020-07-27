After Vic Koenning's departure as West Virginia football's defensive coordinator last week, head coach Neal Brown has announced assorted defensive coaching staff adjustments.
In a press release issued Monday, Brown announced that the defensive staff will share the responsibilities by committee for the role of defensive coordinator during the 2020 season.
Additionally, former WVU defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel has been promoted from defensive analyst to outside linebackers coach. Dontae Wright, who was previously slated to coach outside linebackers, is now coaching safeties.
"Given the timing and unique circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we are going to divide responsibilities and use a committee approach," Brown said in a statement. "We are promoting Jeff Casteel to an on-the-field position and know he will be a great contributor. We have an outstanding group of defensive coaches, and I have the utmost confidence in their ability."
The defensive coaching staff is as follows:
- Defensive Line: Jordan Lesley
- Inside Linebackers: Jeff Koonz (also special teams coordinator)
- Outside Linebackers: Jeff Casteel
- Defensive Backs: Jahmile Addae
- Safeties: Dontae Wright