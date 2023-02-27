The Mountaineer men’s basketball team orchestrated a second-half comeback to take down the Iowa State Cyclones 72-69 Monday. Joe Toussaint and Emmit Matthews stepped up in the final minutes, scoring 10 of the last 12 points for WVU.
Erik Stevenson had a hot start to the game, going 3-4 from three to score the first nine points for the Mountaineers.
The two teams traded leads until the 8:41 mark of the first half, when a three-pointer by Joe Toussaint moved the Mountaineers in front 18-17. Toussaint went 4-4 in the first half while going 3-3 from three.
Toussaint’s shot started an 11-3 run that put WVU ahead 26-18.
Iowa State brought it within four, but Toussaint’s third three-pointer extended the Mountaineers’ lead. The team managed to make it 33-22 with 2:21 left in the first half.
WVU took a 35-27 lead to the locker room. Stevenson and Toussaint led the Mountaineers in scoring with 11. Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur led the Cyclones with 11 points.
Stevenson kicked off scoring for the second half with a turnaround shot from the low post to make the game 37-27.
The Cyclones had a major swing right after that with a made three-pointer by Kalscheur. A foul on the floor gave the ball to Iowa State where Osun Osunniyi threw down a monster dunk for a five-point possession.
Iowa State gained momentum right after, as they cut the Mountaineer lead to 41-39 and tied with a floater by Jaren Holmes.
The Mountaineers lost their lead at the 12:59 mark off a three-pointer by Holmes that was immediately followed by another three by Kalscheur. Stevenson hit a three of his own to stop the bleeding, but Iowa State still had a 49-46 lead.
Tre Mitchell was assessed a flagrant two-foultwo foul with 10:44 remaining in the game for a hit to the head of Iowa State’s Aljaz Kunc, resulting in his ejection. Kunc received a technical for kicking Mitchell while on the ground.
Kunc missed both free throws off the flagrant foul. Toussaint went to the free throw line for the technical free throws and made both.
Seth Wilson made a tough fadeaway three-pointer to cut the Cyclone lead to one.
Iowa State then went on a 6-0 run that was put to a halt by a Toussaint and-one layup. He then converted the foul shot.
WVU cut the lead back down to one point, 64-63, with under three minutes left. Emmitt Matthews got the lead back for West Virginia with two made free throws, followed by a dunk to make it 67-64.
Matthews came up huge on the defensive side with a block on a shot by Holmes.
Toussaint got fouled on a shot on the other end and converted both free throws to put the Mountaineers ahead by five.
Iowa State did not back down, however, as Kalscheur drilled a three-pointer to cut it to two.
Toussaint made another two foul shots to extend the lead to four. Iowa State’s Tre King made a layup with 1.9 seconds left, but it was too little too late.
Erik Stevenson put the game on ice with a free throw with 1.1 seconds left to make it a final score of 72-69.
The Mountaineers will take to the court against No. 11 Kansas State at the Coliseum for Senior Day on Saturday, March 4. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. with streaming available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.