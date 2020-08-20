There's nothing quite like arriving at West Virginia University as an incoming freshman. Mighty trees befit the ferociously steep hills, giving Morgantown an almost heavenly feel. The first breath of air as a Mountaineer brings about a sense of tenacity, even in the face of change. Moreover, this years freshmen class was tasked with additional change that is unlike any other. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, smiling faces morphed into a set of eyes peering out from behind a mask. Dorm entrances were accompanied by a hand sanitizing station to ensure proper hygiene and safety. "Move in went pretty smoothly. I didn't really have any concerns and I felt like I was properly prepared for what I would need and the process I would go through," said Jade Mayle, who is aspiring to major in aerospace engineering. The aforementioned process ran smoothly with arriving students and two guests being allotted an hour and a half to unload their vehicle. Each party was instructed to transport their items by way of a wheeled cart with a plastic lining inside and then deliver their cart to a designated area after disposing of the plastic bag.