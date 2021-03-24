Tommy Sherlock’s favorite NFL jersey is a fake, and he couldn’t care less.
“I love this so much,” he said. Ever since I was a little kid, I've been saying that the Ravens should get a gold jersey. And I finally found one online. And I was like, you know, ‘I'm never letting this one go.’”
The sophomore sport management student holds up a gold Ravens jersey, No. 8 for Lamar Jackson, the team’s star quarterback.
“I’m pretty sure it’s fake,” he said. “But even the fake ones are hard to find. I mean, the Ravens don’t make it in a gold color.”
He’s a big Ravens fan, grew up in Baltimore and went to the Sunday games growing up. In middle school and into high school Tommy started collecting all kinds of NFL jerseys.
In sixth grade, he went to a flea market and met a guy selling jerseys for a dollar a piece. He got a few random teams and he was hooked.
At that moment he said, “I want more.”
He bought jerseys left and right, from flea markets, yard sales, consignment stores and even a few Instagram giveaways. Finally, he needed just one more to reach his goal and owned a jersey from every NFL team.
Living just an hour from Pittsburgh in Morgantown, he struggled to find an affordable Steelers jersey to complete his collection. Finally, he found one, but the search for more jerseys continued.
“Then once I reached that, I went to do all 30 NBA teams,” Tommy said. “I actually reached that like a couple weeks ago.”
He owns several hundred jerseys across sports leagues while he also wholeheartedly admits at least a quarter of them are fakes. He said he doesn't really care, he’s focused on getting the jersey of the right player or team. Plus the fakes are a helluva lot cheaper.
“I mean, you can call me out for being fake,” he said “That's fine. But I still have another $60 in my pockets.”
Recently, he’s started reselling some jerseys online to make a profit (he said he’s always up front with the seller about whether or not the jerseys are fake).
“I'll find people online that are willing to pay decent prices because maybe that'll fill a hole in their collections and they're willing to pay more,” Tommy said.
Some jerseys he’ll flip, buy for a low price at a local shop and sell for the real value online. Other jerseys, he said he’ll never sell.
One of those never to be sold jerseys comes with a story of a local legend.
Down the hill from Tommy’s childhood home, there is a line of townhomes and a big open green field.
In middle school, Tommy and his friend Jacob went to the field to throw the football around. Tommy was wearing the No. 5 jersey of Pat White, arguably the greatest quarterback in WVU history.
They were throwing the ball back and forth when Pat White stepped out of the back door of a nearby townhouse.
“Can I play?” he said to the two boys.
The next day in school, they told their friends all about throwing the football around with the star player.
“Dude, Pat White’s our neighbor,” They said to classmates, even if no one believed them.
He didn’t get the jersey signed and said he kind of regrets it. Still, he won’t be getting rid of that jersey anytime soon and he won’t stop collecting.
“NBA, NFL, MLB, I just love collecting and the passion just hasn't ended,” he said.