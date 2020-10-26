After having to withdraw from the first tournament of the year, WVU tennis opened its fall season with the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Fall Circuit at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.
The tournament began on Friday, Oct. 23 and lasted through Sunday. Freshman Amber Fuller made her West Virginia debut with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Aditi Vaidya, while freshman Momoko Nagato also had a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Penn State’s Sydney Weinberg. Senior Anne-Sophie Courteau had a strong performance, defeating Elaine Quin in two sets 6-3, 6-3.
All three Mountaineers moved on to play in the round of 16, where Fuller faced off against Noura Elkhansa and won 6-0, 6-0. Courteau pitted up against Vanessa Mellynchuk and won 6-3, 6-2. Later that day Fuller retired after the first set and Courteau was defeated in a two-set match 1-3, 3-6, ending both of their weekends.
Nagato defeated Marra Bruce in a straight set win 6-1, 6-2, making her just the third Mountaineer to advance to the quarter finals. She then went on to defeat Helen Sarikulaya 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals.
In the semi-finals, Nagato won the first point and took down her opponent, Tatum Evans, early into their match, sending her to the finals where she would face off against Taylor Ng.
Ng would win the first set 6-2, but Nagato would battle back, squaring it up 6-6. She was bested by Ng in the tiebreaker, 4-7, allowing Ng to win the set and the tournament.
Head coach Miha Lisac was pleased with the performance of his team despite the experience their team faced and the youth of the team in general.
"It was a solid weekend overall for our team," Lisac said. "We got some invaluable competition experience. Momoko competed well today to cap off the weekend for the team. Now, we will take some time to get healthy and prepare for the spring semester."
This is the only competition that West Virginia will have in the fall. Now, the Mountaineers will focus on working towards the spring season that is set to begin sometime in 2021.