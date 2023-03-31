WVU Extension is offering free diabetes education classes beginning in April for anyone who has diabetes or pre-diabetes or for their caretakers.
"Dining with Diabetes" aims to provide knowledge about diabetes and how it can affect the body, as well as a chance to learn how to change lifestyle routines.
“It gives us the opportunity to help educate people about what diabetes is, what's happening in their bodies and how to have conversations with their physicians,” Gwen Crum, WVU Extension Family and Community Development agent, said.
The main purpose of the classes is to teach attendees how to prepare diabetic-safe meals and provide meal plans. In the classes, there will be live demonstrations of diabetes safe recipes, and participants will be given handouts to help them keep track of the curriculum.
“A lot of people don't understand what diabetes is, what is happening in their body, what are the potential complications that can come from developing diabetes and the other health concerns that they might face down the road if they're not managing it early in the diagnosis,” Crum said.
According to Crum, WVU Extension will also provide classes in October and November this fall. Classes will take place every Wednesday for four-week sessions, and participants are encouraged to attend all of the sessions offered to get the full experience and education about eating safely with diabetes.
“I think it is great that WVU Extension is providing classes for this,” LaShauna Barbour, a type 1 diabetic, said. “I believe it will help a lot of young diabetics learn to take control of their diabetes before it is too late.”
All classes are free, and WVU extension provides virtual and in-person options with varying times to allow flexibility for participants.
“It’s not something that you should be ashamed of nor something that should be put on the back burner,” Malia Whiting, a student and a type 2 diabetic, said.
Anyone interested in enrolling can visit WVU Extension’s website to register and learn more about the program.