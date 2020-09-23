According to a University MIX email, 120 WVU students are facing sanctions after violating COVID-19-related guidelines.
Thirty students are on interim suspension as they await pending hearings, 24 have been suspended, three are on deferred suspension and three are on probation following reduced sanctions.
Fourteen students are also awaiting possible hearings.
As WVU reopens the Morgantown campus, Dean of Students Corey Farris said the pause of in-person courses helped to reset the expectations of students both on- and off-campus.
“I understand when students are hanging out with their friends off-campus it might be easy for some to let down their guard but it’s so important to remember the safety guidelines all of the time,” said Corey Farris, dean of students, in the MIX email. “I am so proud of the overwhelming majority of our students who understand they need to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, avoid large indoor gatherings in social settings and follow the rules so we stay here on campus. And we will continue to hold those who are not following the necessary guidelines accountable for their actions.”