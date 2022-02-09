While most WVU students and employees have their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, many have yet to receive their booster shots.
Just over 46% of students have received a booster shot as of Feb. 1. 66% of faculty and staff have received their booster, according to the WVU COVID dashboard. Numbers are updated every other week.
For comparison, 82% of students and 93% of faculty and staff have completed their initial vaccination series of the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
An additional 7% of students and 2% of employees have received their initial doses but are not yet eligible for their booster.
In total, 68% of employees and 54% of students are considered up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations by WVU.
The University redefined the criteria to be considered fully vaccinated in a campus-wide email on Jan. 4. To be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, students and employees must now receive both their primary and booster doses of the vaccine.
Individuals are eligible for their booster dose at least six months after their primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or at least two months after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccines will continue to be available for students, faculty and staff as well as the Morgantown community at the Student Recreation Center every Wednesday by appointment only
Additional information on where to get vaccinated on campus can be found on WVU’s return to campus webpage.