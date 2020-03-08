To prepare students, faculty and staff for active shooter situations, resources are available on WVU’s campus.
For those interested in gaining skills to protect themselves in these situations, the University Police Department offers an active shooter training program.
“We talk about why it’s important to develop not only a situational awareness for the individual, but also building awareness for emergency escapes [and] areas of refuge,” said Danny Camden, captain of the UPD.
Camden said two programs are offered. The first one, called flashpoint, tackles recognizing and taking action when someone’s behavior indicates they are troubled or if a troubling event has occurred and how to report it. The second program, shots fired, deals specifically with traumatic events.
Camden said each program is about 20 minutes and includes a presentation and a Q&A.
He said programs have been held for groups as large as two or three hundred people to as little as one or two people.
“I’d always like to see more,” he said.
Registration for the program can be found on WVU’s website at safety.wvu.edu under the Active Shooter tab. On WVU’s Safety and Wellness site, students can also review how to react in an active shooter situation.
Following two back-to-back shooting incidents that occurred at the end of February, WVU urged students to review safety precautions and resources available on campus.
Issabella Colegrande, a freshman at WVU, said she is not aware of the safest ways to react in dangerous situations.
“It’s scary to say that it’s only my first year of college, and this has been the third incident I’ve known of so far,” Colegrande said. “I feel like they don’t address it enough… I am not fully aware of all the procedures in this situation, to be honest.”
Some may feel unsafe in light of these events; however, WVU staff said Morgantown is a safe community.
“What’s happened is very unusual,” said Dean of Students Corey Farris. “We are not immune to acts of violence that are occurring elsewhere in the country. Because we’re not immune to that, people still need to be vigilant and pay attention, and if they notice something unusual, then they need to report it to the police.”