UPDATE, 9:33 p.m.: According to the WVUAlert system, the suspect threatened others with a knife. He remains at large, but the area has been cleared. The University Police Department urges people to remain vigilant and contact WVUPD with information.
An aggravated assault was reported at 216 Belmar Ave. late on Wednesday night.
The suspect in question is a shirtless Black male wearing khakis, who is armed with a knife, according to an alert sent via the WVUAlert system at approximately 8:45 p.m.
The suspect was said to have last been seen on Fife Street, and people are encouraged to avoid the area.
According to an alert sent out at 9:11 p.m., police are still searching the area.
This story will be updated as more information comes available.