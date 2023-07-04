Smoke from the wildfires in Canada continues to move through West Virginia and surrounding states. As more smoke rolls in, the air quality is rises to unhealthy levels, according to the Air Quality Index.
“The Air Quality Index is a collection of airborne pollutants that the Environmental Protection Agency regulates,” Timothy Nurkiewicz, director of the West Virginia University Center for Inhalation Toxicology in the School of Medicine, said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
“Those pollutants are things like gasses, ozone, carbon monoxide and things like particulate matter.”
To determine the air quality in an area, the amount of each pollutant is added to the scale and given a rating. Based on this, the EPA is able to conclude if locations are above or below the regulated amount.
“It [AQI] is a cumulative scale of all of those toxins and each one has a different rating. We’re concerned with PM10 and PM2.5, and those abbreviations stand for particulate matter.” Nurkiewicz said.
The PM10 is the largest particulate matter size a human can inhale.
Nurkiewicz said particulate matter affects specific areas of the lungs, and according to the California Air Resources Board, PM2.5 is more likely to deposit on the surface of the deeper parts of the lung, while PM10 will deposit on larger regions in the upper lung.
“As we move from PM10 to PM2.5, not only are we able to breathe those particles, but they can penetrate all the way down to deep in our lungs,” Nurkiewicz said.
He explained that taking all this information is used to assign colors to varying locations in the AQI.
“The scale goes from green, which is healthy, meaning that the particulate matter levels are below the threshold that the EPA regulates, into yellow, which can be a concern for sensitive populations, and orange, which is just unhealthy for everyone. It can go to red, which is basically saying just don’t go outside,” Nurkiewicz said.
Nurkiewicz said healthy young people may face issues with this air pollution, including irritated and bloodshot eyes, sore throat or congestion.
He said that everyone is affected by this issue, but the risk is different depending on the types of pre-existing conditions a person may have. Those deemed a part of the “sensitive” populations include anyone with asthma, bronchitis or emphysema.
This group may experience trouble breathing quickly in poor air quality.
Not only are sensitive groups at a higher risk, but so are labor or city workers who are exposed to this air for several hours a day.
Although all groups are susceptible to any type of symptoms, ranging from sore throat to heart attack or stroke, it all depends on the amount of air inhaled.
He said those with a history of strokes or heart attacks may have a prolonged healing process due to this air.
“We know from air pollution research that when air quality is poor, presentation to the hospital and emergency room goes up and the number of people going for cardiovascular-related complications such as heart attack or chest pain,” Nurkiewicz said.
Morgantown is facing this issue because of how long the smoke stays. Nurkiewicz said that, right now, the city has been in the unhealthy and very unhealthy regions of the AQI.
Because it’s a mountainous region, the smoke often creates a thermal inversion.
“When you have a thermal inversion, instead of the hot air moving up and taking the air pollution away, the prevailing weather pattern will hit the mountains and create a cycling,” Nurkiewicz said.
Because of this, he said the air pollution may just be sitting over an area and slowly churning.
Nurkiewicz said another reason why wildfire smoke can be so dangerous is how it changes from point of origin to where it travels to.
“What happens at the point of origin of a wildfire is that many of those chemicals are able to stick to the particles and then travel,” Nurkiewicz said.
The locals are not only inhaling particles, but chemicals, as well, he said.
However, there are still ways to stay safe while this issue prevails.
Nurkiewicz said checking the AQI before any outdoor activities and determining how long it is safe to stay outside is one of the biggest ways of preventing harm from air pollution.
If people have to be outside for a long period of time, Nurkiewicz recommends wearing a mask to protect themselves from breathing in the pollution.
“We have to live our lives, and there's no reason to not operate in this, but we have to know our limitations. We have to protect ourselves.”