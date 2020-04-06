After a student posted a video to a Facebook group that he alleges shows a University employee taking shoes from his residence hall room, the WVU Police Department and Housing and Residence Life staff are investigating.
"Bro why tf did they take my shoes," Tyson Semetkoskey, an engineering student, said in the post to the West Virginia University (WVU) Class of 2023.
The video spread across social media, even ending up on Barstool WVU's Instagram page, which has more than 92,000 followers.
The statement, sent to the DA by University spokesperson John Bolt, said the following:
West Virginia University Police, along with Housing and Residence Life staff, are investigating the circumstances depicted in a video being circulated that shows a University employee in a student room who did not follow proper protocol.
This is a unusual occurrence that University officials are taking very seriously as the safety and security of students and their property are of the highest priority to us.
While we understand the concern this situation has caused, due to the ongoing response to coronavirus and COVID-19, all WVU residence halls remain under a strict no-access policy. Protocols and proper procedures have been reviewed with all staff who are working in the residence halls at this time. Additionally, University Police have stepped up patrols of vacated areas.
Semetkoskey said over email that he cannot comment due to an ongoing investigation.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.