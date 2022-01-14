The WVU Center for Black Culture and Research and the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion recognized Delegate Danielle Walker as this year’s MLK Achievement Award recipient.
The award is given to a person from West Virginia who best exemplifies working to fulfill King’s commitment.
“This is a true honor to my legacy.” Walker said. “It was during my late son’s journey at WVU that our family’s legacy became extended through the Center for Culture and Research.”
“Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor. It must be demanded by the oppressed.” Walker added, quoting King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”
Pastor Shirley Robinson led the ceremony with an invocation.
“Today we recognize the contribution that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for. Not only a day of service to humanity, but a time to reflect and make a difference in the world today,” she said.
Keynote speaker, Debbie L. Robinson, held the position of President of the NAACP Morgantown/ Kingwood branch for over 20 years. She spokes about her experiences growing up in Montgomery, Alabama, where her father was heavily involved in the NAACP.
Robinson was involved in the NAACP from a very young age because of her father’s influence.
“I think we’re having a problem with working together to find a common cause and solution for these issues and problems that we have,” Robinson said. “We as a people need to do better.”
Marjorie Fuller, director of the Center for Black Culture & Research, offered her personal congratulations.
“No one is more deserving of this award,” Fuller said. “She has breathed life into the issues that affect our community with love, caring compassion, and leadership. She is indeed a force to be reckoned with, and we are blessed to have her in our community and on our side.”
Cathy Jasper, MLK Committee Chair, presented the delegate with her award.
“She is truly an advocate for all,” Jasper said. “During her journey she has faced food insecurity, housing disparity, and the loss of her only son. Advocacy and activism are just a few things that motivate her to take a stand.”
WVU Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Meshea L. Poore also made an appearance to speak to the community and urge individuals to take action.
Thanh Le, director of WVU Student Engagement and Leadership, announced the Multicultural Student Leadership Retreat/REACH Conference will be taking place on Jan. 22.
He said the retreat aims to “promote, foster and celebrate the diversity at West Virginia University through education, team building, open dialogue and facilitated student growth.”
Alton Merrell and the Paul Robeson Mahalia Jackson Choir also performed the song “King Jesus is Listening When you Pray” over Zoom.
Closing remarks were made by Fuller and Shirley Robinson concluded with prayer.