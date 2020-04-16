Another resident of Towers has tested positive for COVID-19.
After the University was notified on Saturday that a Towers resident had been diagnosed with COVID-19, 108 Towers residents and workers were tested, according to WVU Today press release.
The testing found an additional positive resident.
The second case is being investigated by Monongalia County Health Department, and the individual is in self-isolation, according to the release. MCHD staff conducted swab tests on the students, and the West Virginia National Guard swabbed employees.
With tests complete, other residents of the Evansdale complex have been released from the self-quarantine they went into after the first positive case, according to the release.
Also after that first positive case, Evansdale Café, as well as all community restrooms and gathering areas in the Evansdale Residential Complex (also called Towers), were deep-cleaned, according to the release. A package with a mask, gloves and disinfectant wipes was delivered to each resident’s room, as well as meals.
The complex houses fewer than 100 individuals who requested to remain on campus for a variety of reasons when students were asked not to return following spring break, according to the release.