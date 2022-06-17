A fire reported at Armstrong Hall has been put out, per the WVU Alert system. The Morgantown Fire Department has responded and are on the scene.
Fewer than 20 people, mainly faculty and staff, were in the building at the time of the fire. All exited the building safely. No classes were being held.
The fire was initially reported shortly after 3 p.m.
"The Armstrong Hall fire appears to be on the roof, which has been getting replaced this summer," Brian Powell tweeted.
WVU Alert confirmed that the fire was put out at around 3:35 p.m.
Officials have asked everyone to vacate the area and stay away from the building.
Armstrong Hall will be closed to the public till further notice. Officals said everyone can resume normal activities in the area, but all should be mindful of maitenance and first responders working in the area.
