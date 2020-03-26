Twenty-eight people from a Morgantown nursing home have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a Monongalia County Health Department Facebook post on Thursday.
Twenty residents of Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care and eight workers have been diagnosed.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said on Wednesday the situation in Sundale is what prompted the the stay at home order.
"We knew the numbers would jump, but in this situation in a nursing home it's particularly concerning," Justice said at the beginning of the state's Day of Prayer service.
Michael Hicks, CEO of Sundale, said the facility is unique in that it has two floors.
“We actually have four wings, and we have been in isolation for 12 days, so at this point we are hoping this has been contained to the east hallways," he said.
