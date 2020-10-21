With Election Day just weeks away, sitting Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spoke with the Daily Athenaeum in a phone interview on Oct. 15 about his previous two terms in the office and why he believes he deserves a third.
Portions of the following interview have been edited for length and clarity.
Daily Athenaeum: You have served two terms as Attorney General of West Virginia. What are your thoughts on your record, and do you believe your agenda has reflected the needs of West Virginians?
Patrick Morrisey: We have a strong record of accomplishment and have really focused on protecting jobs for the citizens of our state, for fighting the opioid epidemic — and we’ve made major progress as a result of the decisions and the actions we’ve taken — and also ensuring that West Virginia has a better climate to live and do business there. Our consumer protection, our disability fraud work and Medicaid fraud work has realized over $410 million in settlement value or savings to the citizens of our state. This is an incredible record. People know that we’ve been successful up at the U.S. Supreme Court — many of the most important cases for the state — and that we take action to ensure that West Virginia’s going to grow economically.
When I think of people who are attending WVU today, I know that I want them to have confidence that there’s going to be a brighter future in West Virginia. That means more internet, infrastructure — no one’s done more to advance that than the attorney general’s office with our $160 million settlement against Frontier and the constant work we’re doing to advance competition in the Mountain State. We’ve worked aggressively to fight the opioid epidemic from when there was no infrastructure before I arrived, and we represent the state with honor and integrity. West Virginia is a better place because of all the work we’re doing, and we’re trying to pave the way for all people who are in school to know there’s a better job. We also have to bring people home by competing in a better economic and business climate, and that’s going to be one of my big goals in my next term in office.
DA: Why do you think you are the best option for West Virginia?
P.M.: I think there’s a really clear difference between the two candidates; I’m the only candidate with meaningful experience. I’ve served as Attorney General for the past eight years, and we’ve had significant victories in court protecting many, many thousands of jobs. We’ve really gone after the root causes of the opioid epidemic successfully. If you look at our litigation not only against the drug manufacturers but the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), we’re changing things fundamentally in West Virginia. Our lawsuit is a major reason why the numbers are getting much better. We’ve hit people very hard when they don’t comply with the law, and I think that’s appropriate. We also know that we’ve taken steps — people know that they’re going to get a fair shake with the AG’s office. We sue based upon evidence of wrongdoing, and I think that’s a very different approach than what you would see on the other side.
We’ve taken politics out of the AG’s office in terms of the cases we file. We’ve worked really hard to make the people of our state proud. My opponent has a really radical, far-left agenda. He’s close with Bernie Sanders. He donated four times to Bernie Sanders and does not represent West Virginia values. I think my record is one as a problem-solver, someone who is pragmatic who has been able to get a lot done for the citizens of our state and who can be trusted to help make West Virginia a much more prosperous place to live and work in the future.
DA: The results of the coronavirus pandemic have radiated far beyond healthcare for many people. Has the pandemic affected how you view the role of attorney general?
P.M.: It reinforces one of the roles of the attorney general, which is to ensure that you’re providing counsel to state agencies, to the governor and those around the state who need assistance. We were incredibly responsive to people across West Virginia, answering hundreds and hundreds of questions. When no one else knew what was going on, we stepped up and we tried to answer the tough questions until the people get through the first couple rounds of these challenges.
We’ve also been busy enforcing our consumer protection laws, and there’s been a lot of litigation that has ensued as a result of COVID-19, so I would say that it builds upon the experiences that we’ve had in recent years. That’s yet another reason not to turn the reins over to someone who is wholly lacking in meaningful experience in law, whether it’s five or six years that he’s been out practicing. We’ve seen it all with respect to big picture litigation or running coalitions or going after illegal regulations or trying to position West Virginia to expand the internet. The reality is that we need broader internet infrastructure here in West Virginia, and we’ve been working tirelessly on that.
I think it’s critical that we have someone in place who is thinking for the future, thinking about the young people and how to keep folks here in a way that my opponent does not.
DA: Do you see the pandemic having any effects on the opioid epidemic?
P.M.: I’m very worried that the pandemic might exacerbate some of the opioid problems, and I think that’s why we have to be very careful about the positions that are put in place because you don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater. We all know that we need to protect people from COVID-19, but you can protect people while still opening up. I don’t think that the citizens of our state are looking for another shutdown or closedown because that’s where you start to see some of the trendlines with respect to not going to get your preventative care, suicide rates, some of the overdose rates starting to rise. I’m opposed to all senseless death, and that means we have to have the right balance. As you’re taking steps to protect people from COVID, you have to be mindful of the consequences of your actions and we have to consistently remind people that we have to stop this opioid epidemic. When you’re taking actions in one area, you have to be careful.
DA: According to West Virginia’s campaign finance database, more than 50% of contributions to your campaign come from outside of the state. The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that political spending of money is free speech, but do you believe that those contributions are just, considering that you are running for a state office?
P.M.: We have had far more in aggregate contributions in West Virginia than my opponent, who is self-funding to a large degree. We don’t have the same trust fund that he has and the resources that he gets to put in. So, to compete against the far-left money that flows all over the country into his race — we know that he is getting support from some of the radical, far-left interests outside the state, and a lot of that even came through in July and August with some of the national money that came in for him. In our job, I’ve taken issue with [Michael] Bloomberg and [Tom] Steyer and [George] Soros, so we make some pretty powerful enemies and then they turn around and try to dump money in to knock us out.
We need to be able to articulate our strong message of protecting jobs, fighting the opioid epidemic and positioning West Virginia well for the post COVID economy, so you need to raise resources to do that. We’ve raised more in-state than my opponent because we have a lot more support than my opponent in-state, and that’s just a reflection of the strong record of being in office and getting things done.
DA: You have been outspoken about your disdain for the Affordable Care Act, and more specifically the individual mandate. You are part of a multi-state lawsuit hoping for the Supreme Court to rule the legislation unconstitutional. Why do you believe that is in the best interests for West Virginians?
P.M.: I think it’s important for people who are reading this to know what the lawsuit is intended to do, because there has been a lot of misinformation that’s been put out by others in order to create political waves.
We filed the suit to eliminate the individual mandate because it’s unconstitutional. We think it’s wrong to force individuals against their will to purchase health insurance. That’s what the lawsuit’s all about. We also believe that it’s critical that we change Obamacare because the premiums have been spiraling out of control. We’re talking over 270% over a number of years where individuals and families in the marketplace, their premiums are rising dramatically. That’s unsustainable, that needs to change.
No one is trying to take away people’s coverage if you have preexisting conditions, that’s just not true. I would bet that everyone reading this would know — do you even know of an individual who wants to wipe away coverage for people with preexisting conditions? The answer is going to be no. That’s not what the lawsuit is about.
I think that what you’ll see is, eventually, the individual mandate will be struck down because it is unconstitutional, and I’m hopeful that we’re going to have people come together just as I tried to do with the legislature last year. We had legislation that moved through the Senate, and then there was politics in the House and, that was unfortunate, that stopped a provision, which I think would have been a good backup — a buffer — to protect people with preexisting conditions. We need to keep working together to protect those who need healthcare the most. I’m committed to that, and I think it’s unfortunate that those who are predicting gloom and doom are doing this because they’re just not accurate on the law or what’s going to happen.
DA: Outside of addressing the Affordable Care Act, if you were to win November’s election, what would be your main priorities in a third term?
P.M.: My main priorities, I’m going to give you three specific ones. One, we’re going to continue to protect jobs here in the Mountain State the same way we have over the last term in office. We’ve been very successful protecting jobs and, ultimately, West Virginia’s prosperity depends on a strong and a broad employment base. We have the experience and the record of accomplishment to keep that up.
No. 2, we have to position West Virginia effectively in the post-COVID economy. That means doubling down on efforts to improve our internet infrastructure and to ensure that there’s competition with internet service providers here in West Virginia. I want to change the laws to make competition occur more easily; I’ve been pushing for that for years, and I’m the only one in this race that actually has done anything about the internet issues. Our $106 million settlement against Frontier is a reflection of the commitment we have to enforcing the law and pushing for high speed internet.
We’d also need to continue to fight the opioid epidemic with skill and experience. We don’t need a very inexperienced person, who has no idea how the AG’s office operates, to come in and harm all of the good work we’re doing. The illicit prescribing numbers are way way down. We actually have systems in place to fight the epidemic. We’re going to have an abatement program with the counties and the cities that will work on that can lead to more reduction in debts and overdoses, and this is because of the work that’s coming out of the AG’s office. Now is not the time to turn the state’s future over to such an inexperienced and far, far-left candidate.