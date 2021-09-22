Senior Anthony Dowling was one of ten students that shaved their beards Monday as part of the Mountaineer Week Beard Growing Contest.
“The last time I [was] clean shaved was this competition last year,” said Dowling, a multidisciplinary studies major.
This year's contest was held in the Mountainlair from noon to 3 p.m. Students who received a full shave now have six weeks to grow their beards before being judged on Nov. 1.
The top three winners are given a cash prize. The first-place winner is given $100, the second-place winner is given $75 and the third-place winner is given $50.
The Student Organization with the most contestants will win $100 as well.
Dowling has already participated in the contest three times. Last year, he won second place.
But for him, it’s about the “bragging rights.”
“It’s fun to be able to say you have an award-winning beard,” he said.
He also said it felt strange not having a beard after so long.
“I hate not having it. I feel like I’m 12 years old,” Dowling said. “It’s definitely sad to see it go but it will be back in two weeks.”
Luri Santos, a civil engineering major, also said he’ll miss his beard but enjoys taking part in the tradition.
“I’m happy [to see the beard go]. It’s different, but I’m probably going to get sad in a couple days,” said Luri Santos, a senior civil engineering student.
“I think it’s a funny competition that WVU holds, it’s just different than everything else,” said Santos.
Mountaineer Week began in 1947 as a way for Mountaineers to celebrate Appalachian heritage. The beard growing contest dates all the way back to 1949.
“I think tradition is the key,” said Operation Coordinator and Guest Services Manager, Chad Stolzen. “I’ve been doing this for a lot of years and this is, in my opinion, one of the events that kicks off the Mountaineer Week tradition coming up in November.”
Mountaineer mascot Colson Glover said the contest holds a special place in the hearts of all former mascots at WVU.
“It’s a great tradition. It’s celebrating our heritage of West Virginia,” Glover said. “The beard has been a tradition going on among us mascots. To us, what it means is ruggedness. It shows West Virginia has tough people, and as Mountaineers, it shows we persevere.”