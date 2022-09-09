WVU fans can expect to pay even more for beer this football season.
Prices for alcoholic beverages at Milan Puskar Stadium have gone up by 50 cents, and buyers will now spend $8.50 for domestic beer and $9.50 for premium beer, according to Sodexo.
In comparison, a single 25 oz can of Bud Light — the stadium’s most favored option in past years — costs $2.49 at Kroger. The same beer will now cost more than three times as much at a WVU football game.
Prices for popcorn, pepperoni rolls and fountain drinks also increased by 50 cents.
Last season, the stadium earned $1.4 million in total beer sales, according to athletic director for communications Michael Fragale. WVU received 52% of the stadium’s beer revenue, while Sodexo received the other 48%.
At the same time, beer sales have yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.
Although the stadium’s alcohol sales are gradually increasing, far less beer is being sold compared to the years leading up to the pandemic.
In 2020, the stadium opened with limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, and concessions were sold to a limited crowd. These restrictions were lifted last season.
In 2018, more than 180,000 canned beers were sold at the stadium, according to Sodexo. Last season, that number was slightly more than 150,000 — roughly a 10% decrease in sales.
WVU has been selling beer at football games for just over a decade. Up until 2015, it was one of just a few universities to sell alcohol at football games to the general public, according to The New York Times.
Pennsylvania State University may be the next college to hop on this growing trend. The school’s board of trustees is expected to vote later this month on whether beer should be sold to general-admission ticket holders, first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
For many colleges, like Penn State, the decision to sell beer at games is a way to earn extra revenue for athletic departments.