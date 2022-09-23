Family, friends and members of the campus community gathered at Oglebay Plaza Friday afternoon to commemorate the lives of WVU students Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn.
Harim, a sports management graduate of Dunbar, Pennsylvania, died July 5; Hopper, a sophomore management information systems major of Evans died May 18; Kief, a graduate student in communication studies of Charles Town, died May 30; and Milburn, a junior aerospace engineering major of Rising Sun, Maryland., died June 24.
The semi-annual bell ringing ceremony is coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity. Dylan Sanders, a junior parks and recreation major, has had the honor of ringing the bell at the service for the past two years.
“This is the job I hate to do but also love to have,” Sanders said. “I think it's very important that we have our own specific ceremony to honor the students.”
Sanders rang the USS West Virginia bell as Woodburn’s clock struck noon, which was followed by a moment of silence.
“The University and I know that this memorial service cannot make up for your loss and your grief; however, please allow us to serve you and your families today as we honor your loved ones in the best way we can, the Mountaineer way,” Sanders said at the beginning of the ceremony.
Each family is given a chance to come up to the podium and speak about their lost loved ones. Following the service, the families gather for a luncheon hosted by the University.
Each family was also presented with a certificate from President E. Gordon Gee, Dean of Students Corey Farris and Carrie Showalter, assistant dean and executive director of Campus and Community Life,
Honoring the students and their contributions to WVU, the certificates say each, “in good standing, pursued their academic dreams, made a difference in our campus and community, and will forever be a Mountaineer.”
Farris has been involved with the bell ringing ceremony for “as long as [he] can remember,” although the services have been a tradition for more than two decades.
“I think the most important point [of the service] is so the families know that their students had an impact. They had family and friends chosen here, and they’re not going to be forgotten on our campus,” Farris said. “They were taken too soon.”