Hundreds of employees at West Virginia University will be subject to a vaccine requirement following new federal guidelines released earlier this month.
These employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.
All full-time or part-time employees working under a federal contract will be required to get vaccinated, according to the executive order. This mandate applies to all WVU Research Corp. and WVU Research Office employees, according to a WVU press release.
Shauna Johnson, WVU news information manager, said in an email that it was too early to provide the exact number of employees who would be impacted by the requirement.
“The initial estimate we have is that between 550 and 600 employees on the Research side could be affected,” Johnson said. “That number does not include other West Virginia University employees or those who may be involved in federal contracts at the Health Sciences Center or elsewhere.”
Johnson added that the process for identifying employees impacted by the requirement is ongoing and will continue as federal contracts are amended.
President Joe Biden first announced new measures to boost vaccination in September, which would require some federal workers, large employers and healthcare providers to get the shot. The various federal mandates will affect more than 100 million American workers.
The University began contacting employees affected by the mandate on Tuesday via email.
After receiving an email from Talent and Culture, employees affected by the mandate will be required to verify their vaccination status with the University. According to the announcement, a verification portal will be available specifically for federal contractors.
“This process likely will continue on an ongoing basis in the coming days and weeks as many federal agencies amend their contracts to comply with the executive order,” the University said in a press release Tuesday.
If an employee who meets the new federal criteria has already been fully vaccinated, the University said proof of immunization will be required in one of the following ways:
- A record of immunization from a healthcare provider or pharmacy
- A COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card
- Medical records documenting the vaccination
- Immunization records from a public health or state immunization information system
- Other official documentation verifying vaccination with information on the vaccine name, date(s) of administration and the name of healthcare professional or clinic site administering vaccine.
Exemption options are available for University employees working under federal contract. Medical exemption forms must be signed by a medical provider, and religious exemption forms must be notarized by a public notary.
As of Tuesday, just under 93% of employees and 82% of students at WVU have been fully vaccinated.
WVU is recommending that anyone with questions about the mandate contact Talent and Culture via email at talentandculture@mail.wvu.edu.