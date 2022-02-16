West Virginia Senate Bill 181 was recently introduced to support the expansion of mental health and suicide prevention services throughout the state, as initially established by the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020.
In effort to handle the significant rise in calls for assistance, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act 2020 was enacted by the U.S. Congress, naming 988 as the universal number to reach the mental health crisis hotline system. 988 will become active in July 2022 to provide assistance in suicide crises or to anyone experiencing mental distress.
Calls to the suicide hotline increased by 63% in West Virginia between 2018 and 2021, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Despite the rise in calls, there hasn’t been an imminent increase in suicide rates due to the availability of the crisis counselors on the line, according to Lata Menon, CEO of First Choice Services. She predicts this to change moving forward as an increase in calls could create longer wait times.
As supported by SB 181, a universal 3-digit hotline number that is easily recallable for use could reduce barriers for those seeking support and ensure quicker assistance.
According to the legislative text, the bill will make the federally enacted universal number easier to access for state residents by creating hotline centers, funding for the service and aid for those referred to long-term care. In addition, it could help to prevent crime driven by mental illness.
According to a report from the office of research and public affairs, between one-quarter and half of all fatal law enforcement encounters occur with individuals that suffer from a serious mental illness.
Services offered through 988 could be helpful in supplying support to those impacted by the pandemic as well.
Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator for the national hotline, has estimated that this could increase the rate of individuals reaching out to the lifeline in West Virginia by 30,000 annually.
Many states have already passed legislation to express that they are prepared to handle the increased need for mental health support.
Centers created by SB 181 will also be able to connect to other crisis centers in the region when wait times are too long in-state to ensure the quickest assistance possible.
“When you or your loved one is in crisis, instead of calling the police or going to an emergency room, you should be able to immediately reach a crisis counselor who has the training to provide needed support and referral. Senate Bill 181 will ensure that West Virginia’s Crisis Call Center is prepared to answer the need in our state,” Menon said.