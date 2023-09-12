Two mobile cancer screening services are working to bridge the gap between West Virginians and healthcare.
Bonnie’s Bus and LUCAS run through the WVU Cancer Institute; Bonnie’s Bus provides mammograms, while LUCAS provides lung cancer screenings.
As the name suggests, Bonnie’s Bus travels via bus, while LUCAS utilizes a truck to deliver screenings to patients.
The services primarily target individuals living in rural areas with low access to cancer screenings.
“There are less than 30 accredited lung cancer screening facilities in West Virginia and most of those sites are along major roadways,” LUCAS and Bonnie’s Bus program manager Lauren McCauley-Hixenbaugh said. “LUCAS brings lung cancer screening to the most rural areas of West Virginia where access and transportation options may be limited.”
Along with addressing the geographical obstacles that may be keeping patients from receiving cancer screenings, McCauley-Hixenbaugh said that Bonnie’s Bus and LUCAS can reduce the anxiety of navigating a hospital.
“Bring the service to the people. It’s easier for them to get to,” McCauley-Hixenbaugh said. “They don’t have to navigate some giant health center. It’s there, in and out.”
According to the WVU Cancer Institute’s website, Bonnie’s Bus was named in remembrance of Bonnie Wells Wilson, who did not have access to cancer screenings and died from breast cancer in 1992.
In 2009, Wilson’s daughter and son-in-law, Jo and Ben Statler, started Bonnie’s Bus to help others living in rural West Virginia who, like Wilson, have low access to cancer screenings.
Insurance such as Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance can be used to cover the screenings. Even individuals without insurance can receive a screening through donations and grant funds.
“It’s a physical access, and there’s also financial access,” McCauley-Hixenbaugh said. “So if you are uninsured or underinsured, we will take care of you and we’ll try to hook you up and give you a medical home. All of our patients also received patient navigation services.”
Both programs have screening guidelines to determine who is eligible for the services.
Those eligible for Bonnie’s Bus screenings include West Virginians over the age of 40, West Virginians between the ages of 35-39 with a method of payment, people over the age of 40 who have a history of breast cancer and consistently receive mammograms and people living outside of the state who are over the age of 40 and have a method of payment.
Those eligible for LUCAS screenings include individuals who are between the ages of 50-80 years old, have either been smoking or quit smoking within the past 15 years or have smoked over or equal to 20 packs of cigarettes a year.
To utilize these services, appointments can be made at the online calendars for Bonnie’s Bus and LUCAS.