For those who will be voting in West Virginia for the first time during the upcoming 2020 election, being prepared to vote on Election Day can be overwhelming. Knowing what to do on Election Day and what to expect can ensure new voters are prepared to cast their ballots on Nov. 3.
1. Review sample ballot
Ballots will vary from district, county and state. Citizens can view a sample ballot before voting by going to Ballotpedia, which will show them options for their specific area.
2. Find polling locations
Polling locations in West Virginia will be open for voting from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. Voting times on Election Day vary by state.
Those registered to vote in West Virginia can find their polling location by visiting the West Virginia Secretary of State's website.
3. Check-in at registration table
A form of identification is required, and voters must be registered to vote in the area of the polling location. Multiple forms of identification are acceptable in West Virginia, including the following:
Voter registration card
WV driver's license or driver's license issued by another state
US passport or passport card
Military ID card issued by the US government
Student ID
Bank or debit card
Utility bill or bank statement issued within 6 months of the date of the election
To check voter registration status, visit NASS Can I Vote.
4. Fill out national ticket
Three sections will be found under the national ticket section. This includes the president, U.S. Senator and U.S. House of Representatives. For each of the sections, voters will select one candidate.
5. Fill out state ticket
In statewide races, voters will select candidates for governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture, attorney general, state Senator and the House of Delegates.
For most of the sections, voters will choose one candidate on the ticket. For the candidates running for House of Delegates, voters can choose up to five. Under each section, voters can also choose to write-in a candidates name if the person they plan to vote for is not listed on the ballot.
6. Fill out county ticket
With the county ticket, voters will select county commissioner, prosecuting attorney, sheriff and surveyor.
For all sections, voters will choose one candidate on this ticket.
7. Submit ballot
Once the completed ballot is submitted, voters will receive an "I Voted" sticker, and the process is complete.