With the semester coming to a close and finals rapidly approaching, it is more important than ever for students to monitor their mental health as they navigate the dreaded finals week.
But T. Anne Hawkins, director of WVU’s Carruth Center, said student mental health has become increasingly important, regardless of the time of year.
“When we review the literature regarding collegiate mental health, we see an increase in anxiety, an increase in depression and an increase in suicidal ideation with college-aged students,” she said.
For many students, finals can amplify pre-existing feelings of stress and anxiety, which Hawkins attributes to busier schedules.
“They have to juggle preparing for finals, their part-time job, applying for internships, they may be considering what they're doing for the holidays,” she said. “Students feel a considerable amount of pressure as finals get closer.”
Emma Del Torto, a freshman Animal Nutrition Science major, says she feels the most stress while prepping for finals.
“I am feeling overwhelmed just in the sense that most of my finals are like actual tests,” she said. “I know we have this whole upcoming week to kind of prepare ourselves for it, but it almost feels like that's still not enough time.”
The Carruth Center for Counseling and Psychological Services is WVU’s on-campus provider of mental health resources. It hosts several programs available to enrolled students including a crisis clinic, short-term counseling, group counseling, drug and alcohol counseling, care management, a Well-Being Adventure Series and outreach programs.
The University is also home to WellWVU, an on-campus program that aims to “foster the complete well-being of our students through education, promotion, and related services.”
WellWVU held its annual “Chillfest” on Dec. 6 for students feeling extra stress or anxiety with the upcoming heavy workload. The event offered relaxing activities such as chair massages, painting, aromatherapy and try-it sessions, as well as free food for attendees.
Mental health services can be accessed by visiting the WellWVU website.
Hawkins said students should remember that it is normal to experience rough patches and that help is readily available on and off campus.
“A student who comes to the counseling center is not going to feel judged. They're going to feel supported, and they're going to sit across from someone who knows what it's like to be a college student because they've been there and they've done that,” she said.
Students seeking resources from the Carruth Center can schedule an appointment by phone at (304) 293-4431 or visit carruth.wvu.edu/services.