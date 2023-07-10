Casa D’Amici announced on their Facebook page Sunday that on July 10, the restaurant will close, and it will reopen in a new location in early September.
According to the post, the restaurant has been in its current location at 485 High St. for over thirty years. Now, the owners have decided to relocate to make a “bigger and better Casa D’Amici.”
The decision to close the restaurant for the rest of the summer stems from putting all efforts into renovating and preparing the new location for business.
While there is no official opening date, the Casa D’Amici owners expect to open the doors to the new location by early September.
“While we are sad that we must close our doors for the rest of the summer, we are thrilled to announce that we will be opening our new location on High Street by early September,” the post reads.
The new location will be at 419 High St., which previously housed Lotsa Mozza.
The Casa D’Amici owners said that they are ready for a new space where they can continue to grow their business as well as serve the product that the local community loves and enjoys.
“We are grateful to have served families, friends, students, and countless others that have walked through our doors. Your support for our employees and business have meant more than you could possibly imagine,” the post reads.
As the relocation begins, there are two other Casa D’Amici locations in West Virginia that people can enjoy: one in Fairmont and another by Cheat Lake, which will both stay open during the summer.