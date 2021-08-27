In a meeting Thursday, the Morgantown City Council heard reports from a variety of groups working to combat issues relating to homelessness throughout the city.
The meeting was primarily focused on stabilizing the current housing market and creating a more manageable situation for those who are struggling to maintain residency.
“When you are homeless, you need a place to go," said Mayor Jennifer Selin. "But it's not always easy to house them. There are a lot of complications.”
The special committee on Addressing Unsheltered Homelessness formed just under a year ago with the goal of addressing the pressing concerns of homelessness throughout the city. Since then, they’ve worked towards providing rental assistance and temporary housing for those in need, as well as issuing a general analysis of the city’s various community services.
Of the nine work groups that were formed, three did not have representatives present at Thursday’s meeting, including the temporary and emergency housing group, the group of Social Service Agencies Communication, and the Recovery group.
Individuals are eligible to receive assistance from the sheltering program only after completing required screening and receiving a recommendation through the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness.
One of the city's work groups is centered around an initiative called the Transitional Housing Model. Its members reported that they held a productive meeting earlier this month and discussed plans to improve transportation among the sheltering programs.
When discussing this work group during Thursday’s meeting, Christian Help Executive Director Colleen Lankford emphasized the need to supply respite care to those who need any kind of housing or medical assistance. Another point of emphasis was promoting public participation among local groups and establishments.
“If we can rally the troops from community organizations, civic organizations or churches, for example, that may be interested in providing transportation assistance for participants in housing who need errands done,” Lankford said. “If we had community support to do that, that would be helpful.”
Also present for the meeting was Reverend Zachary Morton of First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown. A member of the Public Education and Outreach work group, Rev. Morton presented an initiative that involves a partnership with West Virginia University.
He proposed that students will conduct interviews with Morgantown locals in hopes of shedding light on the issue to find common ground between the general public and those experiencing homelessness.
In addition to the issues addressed in the initial meeting agenda, a number of proposals were made during the conference.
Deputy Mayor and Fifth Ward Councilor Danielle Trumble proposed the committee form a work group focused on transportation. The committee plans to reach out to the director of the Mountain Line Transit Authority for assistance.
In addition, civil and social consultant Alice Meehan proposed the construction of a warming shelter for the homeless community to use during the colder seasons. Mayor Selin acknowledged the plan and said she intends to revisit this topic down the road.
The mayor also pointed out that a temporary warming shelter has already been put in place, though said she understands the necessity to complete this goal prior to winter.
“This committee does have a temporary and emergency shelter group, though we didn’t hear from them today,” Trumble said of the potential warming shelter. “I think that would be a good place to start these discussions.”
Due to COVID health and safety concerns, the Morgantown City Council will continue to hold meetings online when possible. The city council’s next meeting is slated to take place on Sept. 16.