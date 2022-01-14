The only contaminants in the fountain outside of Clark Hall are the students who jump into it.
Last semester, a trend was created from a viral video of students jumping into the small fountain outside of Clark Hall at night. Following the initial posting to @dartywvu on Instagram, others were inspired to take videos doing the same thing.
The videos began trending in October 2021 and reached up to 12,000 views each.
Most clips showed a student hurdling themselves into the fountain before quickly jumping out and fleeing the scene.
A unique take on the trend took place during Halloween weekend in which a student dressed in a priest's robe baptized another student wearing a long-haired wig, beard and leopard print drape in the fountain.
The baptism got over 1,800 likes.
Though the fountain is not currently filled, two girls tried to carry the trend into this semester prior to its draining.
A blue sign attached to the fountain reads: “Danger; water is treated chemically and recirculated; do not drink.” The sign is visible in the background of several of the videos.
Despite what the sign might suggest, the water in the Clark Hall fountain is potable, or drinkable, posing little chemical risk to those interested in taking a swim, according to WVU officials.
“This fountain is filled with potable water,” James Kosik, vice president of Facilities and Services, confirmed in an email.
Kosik also mentioned the fountain operates with a recirculation system that reuses the same water. It also has a valve that can dispose more potable water into the fountain when needed.
However, April Kaull, WVU executive director of communications, said the University discourages students from drinking or swimming in the fountain.