Do you have plans for Valentine's day? Safer sex supplies will be offered by WELLWVU’s Condom Caravan program throughout the spring semester.
The service is free, packaged discreetly and can be conveniently picked up after placing an order through the form on their website by the deadline.
All you need to provide on the form is your name, MIX email address and the quantity of each supply.
Every other Thursday with the exception of spring break, students can request up to five of each type of external and internal condom, dental dams, and lube. It’s a refreshing initiative to be inclusive for all folks by having more than just external condoms.
The Condom Caravan offers lube and a variety of flavored, ribbed, latex-free, and multiple lengths of external condoms. The available lube is water-based which makes it easier to clean or less likely to stain or degrade condoms as much as oil-based products.
In addition, internal condoms and dental dams can be specially requested by emailing Chantelle Friend at cjf0016@mix.wvu.edu.
While the best way to prevent an STI is abstaining from sexual activity, according to WELLWVU, the choice is personal.
The Condom Caravan is run by Chantelle Friend, graduate assistant at WELLWVU, with the goal of educating and providing necessary materials for students to make informed decisions when it comes to safer sex, according to WELLWVU.
The service is also available for tablings at events, residence halls, and other campus locations by request.
To pick up your supplies, go to room 118 of the Health and Education building on Evansdale from 10am to 2pm on your pickup date. WELLWVU’s next pickup date is on Feb. 17th, with orders due before noon on Feb. 15th.
The remaining Spring 2022 pickup dates are:
- Thursday, Feb. 17 (order by noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15)
- Thursday, March 3 (order by noon on Tuesday, March 1)
- Thursday, March 31 (order by noon on Tuesday, March 29)
- Thursday, April 14 (order by noon on Tuesday, April 12)
- Thursday, April 28 (order by noon on Tuesday, April 26)
For any questions about the Condom Caravan or to request a tabling, call 304-293-5054 or email wellwvu@mail.wvu.edu.