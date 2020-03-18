CHARLESTON, WV – With the confirmation of West Virginia's first positive case of COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice announced new precautionary measures being taken statewide in the interest of protecting the public from the potential spread of coronavirus.
The Governor announced that he has ordered the closure of all restaurants and bars beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. These establishments will be able to continue to operate carry out and drive-thru operations. Gov. Justice also announced that he has ordered the closure of all casinos beginning Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. More details will be released as they become available.
“We knew it was coming and we were prepared for this. We should try to live our lives as best we can and we should not panic,” Gov. Justice said. “We should not be afraid, we should be smart at this time.”
This comes after President Donald J. Trump issued a set of new guidelines Monday for all Americans for the next 15 days to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes avoiding all social gatherings of more than 10 people.
“This is a once-in-our-lifetime event happening here – a pandemic. This is real and it’s really concerning,” Gov. Justice said. “Our power to combat this disease is being apart from one another. We have to take seriously all the hygiene recommendations, we have to take seriously the ability to stay six feet apart from one another.
For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-877-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov. WVU will continue campus updates for students and employees at https://coronavirus.wvu.edu.